Birria Boyz: Yorkshire best friends fill ‘big gap’ in Leeds food market with traditional Mexican dish

Birra Boyz opened in their permanent home of Moortown Rugby Club, Leeds, at the beginning of March.

The Birria Boyz is the latest food truck to hit Leeds' food scene, bringing the traditional Mexican dish to Yorkshire.

Run by the three best friends, Charlie Finister, 24, Jasper Chapman, 24, and Bailey Dove, 22, the Birra Boyz opened in their permanent home of Moortown Rugby Club, Leeds, at the beginning of March.

Birria Boyz was born out of a shared passion for good food and a desire to fill a gap in the culinary landscape of Leeds.

With Charlie's background in Social Media Marketing, coupled with Jasper and Bailey's expertise in the kitchen as chefs, the trio embarked on a culinary adventure.

"We are all massive foodies and were inspired to bring something new that Leeds is missing,” Charlie told The Yorkshire Post.

“We saw a big gap in the market for Mexican food, especially Birria-based tacos.

Their journey began with a vision to introduce Birria Tacos—a traditional Mexican dish—to the palates of Leeds' food enthusiasts.

Charlie explained the trio saw a demand for authentic Mexican cuisine, so they pooled their resources, refurbished a trailer from Selby, and transformed it into a mobile kitchen fit for their flavourful creations.

The response to the new venture has been “crazy” as Charlie said: “We sold out three consecutive days in a row, having to close early, and we’ve reached over 90,000 people on social media in the last couple of weeks."

Now in their permanent home, the Birria Boyz is open every Thursday through Sunday from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Charlie said the trio hope they will expand across the north and the UK.

"We hope to achieve lots of different locations across Leeds, Manchester, and all the popular cities,” he added.