Bramwell’s in Filey will trade for the last time on April 24 before its entire contents are sold.

Owner Duncan Milner, who has run the business for 23 years, said: “Bramwell’s will close on Wednesday 24 April. Thanks to everyone who has supported us since 2001. We’ll miss you but it’s time to hang up my apron.”

The tearoom is known for serving meals on vintage china plates.

Duncan Milner shared this image of Bramwell's when announcing its closure