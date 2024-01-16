Brighten up your mealtimes with FieldGoods, a family-owned brand on a mission to redefine and elevate the humble ready meal.

Committed to convenience without compromise, food-obsessed brothers Elliot and Sam Day have created a range of delicious,

nutritious, sustainable meals featuring ingredients impeccably sourced from British suppliers. Delivered frozen, with free next

day delivery, these handcrafted, award-winning meals, made from perfectly honed recipes, are designed to be cooked and on

your dinner table in under an hour.

Dishes change seasonally to make the best of native produce, but find over a dozen mains on the menu including a classic Beef

Bourguignon with chunks of tender beef in a red wine sauce with smoky lardons, mushrooms, fresh herbs and caramelised

onions; roasted Cauliflower Butter Masala with chickpeas and bold spices; a fiery Thai red vegetable curry with silky roasted

FieldGoods brownies.

aubergines, sugar snaps and kaffir lime; and Tarragon Chicken, roast free range chicken in a light white wine, tarragon and

cream sauce.

Pair mains with sides dishes such as Miso Butter Hispi Cabbage, Mac & Cheese or Hasselback Potatoes, but leave room for

pudding with choices including Sticky Toffee, Melt in the Middle Chocolate Brownie and Apple & Blackberry Crumble.

With a “field to freezer to fork” approach, sustainability is at the heart of the brand. All ingredients are ethically sourced: beef

is grass fed, natively bred, whilst chicken and pork are 100% free-range. Fish is sourced from Moxon’s and Chalkstream to ensure

varieties that are not overfished while maintaining the best possible flavour. All packaging is either home compostable or

recyclable, and FieldGoods HQ uses green energy from 100% renewable or carbon offset sources, including their own solar

panels.

Mains, serving one or two diners retail at £7.25 and £12 respectively whilst sides and desserts both serving two are £4.95.

Order online for free next day delivery throughout mainland Britain from www.fieldgoods.co.uk. FieldGoods is also available