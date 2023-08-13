The shortlist for the British Restaurant Awards 2023 has been revealed. These are the Yorkshire restaurants and bars to make the list.

Now in its fifth year, The British Restaurant Awards celebrates the best of the culinary scene.

It has several categories, including city-specific ‘best restaurant’ awards in cities such as Leeds, Bradford and Sheffield. Other categories include best luxury restaurant, best takeaway restaurant, and best chef. Tommy Banks, of The Black Swan, is a finalist in that category.

The 2023 awards will take place on September 5.

Fearn, in Leeds Dock, is a finalist in the Best New Restaurant category of the British Restaurant Awards 2023. Photo: Tony Johnson

Here are the Yorkshire finalists...

Best New Restaurant

Fearns, Leeds

Best Luxury Restaurant

The Man Behind The Curtain is a finalist in the Best Luxury Restaurant category at the British Restaurant Awards 2023.

The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds

Best Takeaway Restaurant

Boungiorno, York

Tamannas, Halifax

Napoli Centro, Sheffield

Best Bar

The Maven, Leeds

Public, Sheffield

Best International Cuisine

Hanamatsuri, Leeds

Best Restaurant in Sheffield

OISOI Gathering

The Old Vicarage

VeroGusto

Carluccios

Domo Restaurant

Beju

Piccolo’s

Neon Fish

Vito’s Italian Restaurant

Joro

Best Restaurant in Bradford

The Kashmir Restaurant

Mamma Mia

Grand Cru Restaurant

MyLahore Bradford Flagship

Napoleons Casino & Restaurant

SakkuSamba- Bradford

Kiplings Restaurant Bradford

Aldo Italian

Café J’adore

Mezza Restaurant

Restaurant 1914

Best Restaurant in Leeds

Bill’s Leeds Restaurant

Fint

Fazenda Leeds

The Man Behind The Curtain

Sushi Bar Hanamatsuri

The Oxford Place

The Ox Club

Blue Sakura

