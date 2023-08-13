Now in its fifth year, The British Restaurant Awards celebrates the best of the culinary scene.
It has several categories, including city-specific ‘best restaurant’ awards in cities such as Leeds, Bradford and Sheffield. Other categories include best luxury restaurant, best takeaway restaurant, and best chef. Tommy Banks, of The Black Swan, is a finalist in that category.
The 2023 awards will take place on September 5.
Here are the Yorkshire finalists...
Best New Restaurant
Fearns, Leeds
Best Luxury Restaurant
The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
Best Takeaway Restaurant
Boungiorno, York
Tamannas, Halifax
Napoli Centro, Sheffield
Best Bar
The Maven, Leeds
Public, Sheffield
Best International Cuisine
Hanamatsuri, Leeds
Best Restaurant in Sheffield
OISOI Gathering
The Old Vicarage
VeroGusto
Carluccios
Domo Restaurant
Beju
Piccolo’s
Neon Fish
Vito’s Italian Restaurant
Joro
Best Restaurant in Bradford
The Kashmir Restaurant
Mamma Mia
Grand Cru Restaurant
MyLahore Bradford Flagship
Napoleons Casino & Restaurant
SakkuSamba- Bradford
Kiplings Restaurant Bradford
Aldo Italian
Café J’adore
Mezza Restaurant
Restaurant 1914
Best Restaurant in Leeds
Bill’s Leeds Restaurant
Fint
Fazenda Leeds
The Man Behind The Curtain
Sushi Bar Hanamatsuri
The Oxford Place
The Ox Club
Blue Sakura
Home
Lala’s Restaurant