Burger King sparks speculation around return of its iconic bean burger – and fans will have a say
Burger King® UK’s socials have been inundated since it was taken off menus, with one user crying out “PLEASE bring back the veggie bean burger” and another asking the burger giants the all-important question - “Where’s the bean burger?”. There’s even a petition calling for Burger King® UK to put the fan-favourite back on menus nationwide.
This week, Burger King® UK has called on fans to confirm their appetite for this iconic comeback. It shared the petition on social channels stirring excitement and speculation – with over a thousand Bean Burger lovers voting for its return.
Giant ads have also popped up across the UK, cheekily reading ‘Bean and Gone – But Not For Long?’ encouraging hungry passersby to have their say.
Is it too good to be true?! Better to be safe than sorry… sign the petition now.
