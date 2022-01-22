Burn's Night recipe for Tipsy Laird cake

Tipsy Laird Cake

Serves: 10

Preparation time: 50 minutes, plus chilling time

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

For the sponge

240g unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

240g caster sugar

4 large eggs

340g self-raising flour

150ml milk

Zest of 1 orange

90ml Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

90ml orange juice

2 tbsp raspberry jam

100g fresh raspberries

For the custard

225ml whole milk

225ml double cream

40g unsalted butter

30g cornflour

4 large egg yolks

80g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla paste

For the cream

300ml double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla paste

To decorate

25g flaked almonds, toasted

Handful fresh raspberries

Method:

1. To make the cake, preheat the oven to 180ºC / 160ºC fan / gas mark 4. Grease and line a 20cm round cake tin.

2. Beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, adding a tablespoon of flour after beating in each one. Add the rest of the flour and mix, then stir in the milk and orange zest.

3. Pour into the prepared cake tin and bake in the oven for about 60 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then remove from the tin and leave to cool completely on a cooling rack.

4. Meanwhile, make the custard. Gently bring the milk, cream and butter to a simmer in a small pan. Put the cornflour into a bowl, add a little of the hot milk and mix together to make a loose paste, then whisk this onto the rest of the hot milk.

5. In a larger bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar and vanilla. Pour the hot milk into the egg and sugar mixture and whisk together. Pour into a pan and gently cook over a low heat, stirring continuously for 5-10 minutes, until thickened. Remove from the heat, pour into a bowl and leave to cool completely.

6. When the cake has cooled completely, place a saucer on top of the centre of the cake and cut round it with sharp knife, to a depth of half the cake. Use the sharp knife to cut cubes of the cake from the centre and remove. Put a large handful of the cake squares in a bowl and drizzle with 30ml of the Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur and 30ml orange juice. Set aside.

7. Drizzle the inside of the cake with the remaining Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur and orange juice. Spread the inside of the cut-out cake with the raspberry jam. Scatter in the soaked cake squares and the raspberries. Pour the custard into the centre of the cake. Chill in the fridge for at least 3 hours, or overnight, until the custard has set.