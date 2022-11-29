Calverley Arms: First look inside west Leeds country pub set to reopen after stunning 'five week' upgrade project
The Calverley Arms is relaunching and opening its doors to guests on Friday 2 December following a major transformation.
A beautiful garden, elegantly styled interiors and a new stylish private dining area are some of the changes set to happen at the Calverley Arms providing guests with the perfect spot to get together with friends and family.
Commenting on the pub’s renovation, the general manager said: “We’re working hard to create a truly amazing transformation which will offer our guests the perfect country escape.
“The changes that are currently underway are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference. The Calverley Arms will provide both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings.
“Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and we hope our guests love the transformation.”
Take a tour of the renovated pub below.