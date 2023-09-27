The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide is celebrating its 51st edition that will include nearly 400 Yorkshire pubs and breweries.

The latest edition will include a cover and foreword provided by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson and surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK.

Bruce’s foreword will touch on the cultural tradition of pubs in the UK, the vital importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming atmosphere of pubs and clubs, and never taking them for granted.

The Good Beer Guide, published annually by CAMRA, helps beer enthusiasts take a tour of the local beer scene and as well as covering 396 of the very best pubs across Yorkshire, the guide also keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of 13 breweries.

The guide records 1 new brewery, with a figure of 14 closed breweries in Yorkshire and 67 new pubs have been recorded.

The guide has also recorded 82 new breweries in the UK, whilst 142 have closed; this net loss of 60 breweries is a worrying reminder that a lack of support from the government means serious consequences for local businesses, as a result of a cost-of-business crisis and the consistent pressure of fuel bills, CAMRA said.

This year’s guide consists of 910 newly featured pubs, which is an encouraging prospect for the pub industry, an industry that has been struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel prices. The trade also faces an impending threat from demolitions, which CAMRA has declared a ‘national scandal’ in the wake of the demolition of the Crooked House in Himley.

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

The Good Beer Guide, which reviews more than 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.