Cellars, Scarborough: Yorkshire pub that has appeared 17 times in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide announces closure due to energy costs

A family-run pub that is highly regarded by the Campaign for Real Ale will close its doors at the end of the month.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 10:14 BST

Cellars in Scarborough has a unique location in the basements of a large Victorian villa on Valley Road. It appears in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2024 and is the Scarborough branch member to have been listed on the most occasions – 17 in total.

CAMRA has also judged the Sunday lunches at Cellars to be ‘the best in town’ and it has a local reputation for its live music nights.

The owners of Cellars said: “We are extremely sad to announce that we will be closing the doors for the final time on Tuesday 31 October. Because of the current pressures related to energy prices, we have been forced to make this decision.

Cellars, ScarboroughCellars, Scarborough
"We will remain open as normal until the end of the month, so please do pop in, enjoy a quiz night, open mic and of course a Sunday lunch. Finally, we would like to thank all our customers for their support.”

The upper floors of the building are holiday apartments.

