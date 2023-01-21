Ahead of Chinese New Year 2023, we have taken a look at the best restaurants in Leeds to order a Chinese takeaway.

Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar and is considered one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture.

This Chinese calendar determines the lunar month containing the winter solstice as the 11th month, which means that Chinese New Year normally takes place on the second new moon after winter solstice. In the Gregorian calendar, the Chinese New Year falls between January 21 and February 20; this year it’s on January 22.

The festivities in London include a parade, cultural feast, fireworks, concerts and performances and usually takes place in Chinatown, Leicester Square and Trafalgar Square.

Here are the best Chinese takeaways in Leeds according to Google reviews.

1. Red Chilli Chinese Restaurant It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 636 reviews. The address is: 6 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3DW. It is open Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 10pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm.

2. G-Wu Restaurant It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 497 reviews. The address is: 300 Harrogate Rd, Moortown, Leeds LS17 6LY. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 11pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 11.30pm and Sundays from 2pm to 10pm.

3. Rice Paper It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 176 reviews. The address is: 221 Selby Rd, Halton, Leeds LS15 7HW. The restaurant is closed on Mondays, open from 5pm to 11pm from Tuesday to Saturday and from 4pm to 11pm on Sundays.

4. Silver Vase It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 163 reviews. The address is: 2 Stainbeck Ln, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 3QY. It is closed on Tuesdays, open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 10.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 11pm and Sundays from 5pm to 10.30pm.