Christine Austin's top tipples and the latest from the world of wine in Yorkshire

Taste the Difference Trentino Chardonnay 2022, Italy, 12.5%, Sainsbury’s, down from £9.25 to £7.75 until May 14: Fresh-tasting melon and crunchy apple fruit from Chardonnay grapes grown in the cool hills of Trentino in northern Italy.

JPR Alicante Bouschet 2022, Alentejo, Portugal, 13%, Co-op, down from £8.75 to £8.25 until May 14: Juicy summer fruits with a thread of freshness and a hint of spice on the finish. Perfect for the first barbecue of the season.​

​Mar des Frades Albariño 2023, Rías Baixas, Spain, 12.5%, Booths, down from £17.75 to £15.25 until Monday: As soon as the sun shines, it is Albariño time and this is one of the best. Apple-fresh with peachy lemon notes and a touch of sea-salt.

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Gérard Bertrand Cité de Carcassonne Merlot 2021, 13.5%, Tesco, down from £12.50 to £11 until May 20 (Clubcard holders only): Seriously good, mellow, plummy, black fruits with a hint of spice and liquorice. Perfect with burgers.​

Leeds Marathon

Whether you have been in training for the Leeds Half Marathon next weekend, or you just plan to stand on the side-lines encouraging the runners, you will see plenty of banners for Erdinger Alkoholfrei which is one of the main sponsors for this event. This is a non-alcoholic wheat beer that contains vitamins B12 and folic acid which helps release energy. It is isotonic and is not only refreshing but will help athletes rehydrate after their exertions.

We have three sets of prizes to be won. Each set contains 24 cans of Erdinger Alkoholfrei, a stylish glass to enjoy your alcohol-free drink from and a Team Erdinger visor. All you have to do is answer the question below and send it, with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected] to arrive by 5pm Wednesday 8 May.

Question: Where is Erdinger Alkoholfrei brewed?

Tasting in Beverley

The fabulous wines of Portuguese wine estate Esporão will be on show at a tasting organised by Roberts and Speight on Wednesday 15 May at Beverley Rugby Club in Beaver Park, Beverley.

Pedro Lopes Viera, export manager for Esporão will introduce eight wines and a port from the estate including the excellent organic red and white wines, and the delicious Quinta do Ameal Loureiro 2022 in magnum. There will be some tapas to enjoy alongside the wines. Tickets cost £25 each and are available from the www.robertsandspeight.co.uk, click through to the events page.

Fashion disaster discount

As part of his fightback against cheap and awful sparkling wines, some of which seem to be perennially in fashion, Rob at Hoults Wines in Huddersfield has a rather good Salasar Crémant de Limoux Brut ‘Carte Azur’ at a very reasonable £15.

But there is a way to get this creamy, biscuity fizz for just £10. Fashion disasters is the theme, so you need to email Rob ([email protected]) a picture of your most excruciating fashion disaster and he will sell Salasar to you for just a tenner.

Looking for a job in wine?

