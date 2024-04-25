Christine Austin's top tipples for the week and the latest wine news from across Yorkshire

22 Families Old Vines Chenin Blanc 2023, Swartland, South Africa, 12.5%, Marks and Spencer, down from £10 to £8 until April 29: Low yields from old vines give smooth honeysuckle, stone fruit and crunchy apple freshness. Team with salmon en croute or fishcakes.

Croser Brut NV Adelaide Hills, Australia, 13%, Tesco down from £20 to £15 until May 20 Tesco clubcard holders only: From the cool Adelaide Hills this is traditionally made from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, aged on lees to give stone fruit flavours with a creamy, biscuity style.

Albert Road Pinot Noir 2022 by Savage and Louw, Western Cape, South Africa, 12.5%, Waitrose down from £9.99 to £7.49 until May 7: From top winemakers Duncan Savage and Thys Louw, this has juicy, red berry fruit and herbs with a structured, elegant palate.​

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Bodegas Care Garnacha Nativa 2021, Garnacha, Cariñena, Spain, Booths, 14.5%, down from £11.25 to £9.75 until May 7: Made from old Garnacha vines grown in central Spain, this wine has dark red and black fruits with a touch of spice on the finish.​

Last-minute Tickets

There are just a few tickets left for the Ake and Humphris Spring Wine Fair at The Balcony at Harrogate Cricket Club on Sunday (Apr 28). There are three sessions, 12 -2pm, 3-5pm, and 6-8pm. Sign up for tickets (£25 each) through their website www.akeandhumphris.co.uk, or give them a ring on 01423 566009.

Planning Ahead

It is always worth knowing the dates of big tastings later this year. Make a note in your diary for the Martinez Extravaganza in Ilkley on Tuesday October 1 and The Ake and Humphris tasting on November 23. More details nearer the time.

Latitude – Almost there

The great move of Latitude Wines just 200 metres up the street in The Calls, is almost there. The shop should be open next weekend, and there is a chance that the bar and kitchen will also be open but can’t be guaranteed. The old shop won’t close before the new one opens, so it is worth just wandering down The Calls to have a look at progress.

Bubbles go Pop

Apparently, we are all drinking a lot less champagne these days. During lockdown, global sales of champagne boomed as we all stayed home and sipped quality fizz, but by 2023, sales dropped by around 8% compared with 2022. However, at 299 million bottles, sales were still significant.

While it would be nice to think that English sparkling wine might be replacing champagne as our nation’s favourite fizz, we produce around 8 million bottles of sparkling wine per year, so, at present, do not have much impact on Champagne sales.

Salmon-safe vineyards