Christine Austin's top wine tipples for the week - and how to make your own

The Best South African Sauvignon Blanc 2023, 13%, Morrisons, down from £8 to £7.50 until April 28: Made by Trizanne Barnard, one of the most dynamic talented female winemakers in the Cape, this is fresh and bright with passionfruit and pear notes and a citrus finish.

​Graffigna Pinot Grigio 2023, Argentina, 12%, Sainsbury’s, down from £9 to £8 until Tuesday: A delicious Pinot Grigio that packs all the right flavours. Crisp and floral, with ripe pears, crunchy apples and a citrus finish. Perfect with fish and salads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specially Selected IGT Costa Toscana Organic Rosé 2023, Italy, Aldi, £8.99: Sangiovese with just a splash of Merlot and Syrah gives strawberry and summer pudding flavours and enough structure to handle salmon or a creamy pasta lunch.

Christine Austin's wines of the week

​The Hedonist Shiraz 2021, McLaren Vale, South Australia, 14%, Waitrose, down from £14.99 to £11.99 until May 7: Certified organic and biodynamic, this Australian Shiraz packs bramble and raspberry fruit with just a dusting of spice.

Brew it yourself

Now that the Chancellor takes such a large chunk of tax on a bottle of wine (£2.67, plus VAT), it might be worth foraging for a few ingredients and making your own.

Brew it Yourself is an easy-to-follow recipe book by the Two Thirsty Gardeners, Richard Hood and Nick Moyle who have been leading the way in home brewing for over a decade. This book contains 80 unique recipes including home brewed beers, wines, liqueurs and sodas, all using ingredients such as blackberries, lavender, nettles and dandelions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are recipes for making your own mead, mint wine, lemon and lime wine and even Irish cream liqueur. It starts with a chapter on all the kit you will need, and each recipe comes with an estimate of fermentation time, which might be useful if your fermentations are occupying the airing cupboard.

Brew it Yourself by Richard Hood and Nick Moyle is published by Nourish Books, price £14.99.

Spring Bin Ends

Firth and Co. in Northallerton are sorting out their stocks and clearing bin ends at reduced prices.

Look out for Coates and Seely Brut Reserve from Hampshire, down from £29.31 to £19.50, Sancerre Rouge from Domaine Vacheron down from £27.94 to £20 and Fleurie from Ch. de Fleurie down from £15.95 to £12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All prices are quoted ex VAT which is the lovely old-fashioned way some merchants still like to work. Ring them on 01609 770875 for the full list.

Deals in Leyburn

Once again Richard who is in charge of wine at Campbells of Leyburn has managed to secure some very good deals on a selection of wines. Head for Famille Hugel Pinot Noir 2021 down from £21.49 to £17.99. This will make excellent springtime drinking.

Vasse Felix Chardonnay from Margaret River in Australia is a gem and down from £20.99 to £15.99. All deals run until the end of May.

Tasting in Harrogate