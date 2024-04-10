Taste the Difference Western Australian Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Sainsbury £9, down to £6.75 on a three-bottle multibuy until April 23: Bright zesty, lemon and lime-charged aromas, with a grassy, gooseberry style palate and a crunchy finish.

Rustenberg Chardonnay 2022, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 13%, Waitrose down from £15.99 to £12.99 until May 7: An elegant, precise, peach and apricot style of wine, with just a hint of oak to round out the flavours. Perfect with a Sunday lunch roast chicken.​

Irresistible Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, 14%, Co-op down from £8.50 to £8 until April 23: Smooth and full of dark forest fruits, with a touch of vanilla and spiced herbal notes. Team with grilled red meat.

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Nicolas Feuillatte Grand Réserve Brut Champagne, 12%, Morrisons down from £28 to £23 until April 28: Why wait for a special occasion before popping the cork on Champagne? Aged for three years, this has grapefruit, tangerine and creamy, toasty notes.​

Tastings in Bingley and Ilkley

Following a whistle-stop tour around some of the best estates in South Africa, Johnny Cocker of Martinez Wines will present a tasting of 8 wines along with stories about the estates and the people behind the wines. This will be on Tuesday 16 April at 7.30pm in Bingley and Tuesday 30 April at 7.30pm in Ilkley. So far, the tasting sheet has not been finalised, but from the prestigious estates he visited, there are bound to be some stunning wines on show. Tickets cost £20, ring 01274 565000 for the Bingley tasting and 01943 600000 for the Ilkley tasting.

Tasting in Harrogate

Ake and Humphris will hold their Spring Wine Fair on Sunday 28 April at The Balcony at Harrogate Cricket Club when over 50 wines and spirits will be open and available to taste. The team has been busy finding wines from new places such as Slovenia and Bulgaria with new varieties such as Zelen and Zibibbo also making an appearance. There will be wines from Paul Hobb’s Crossbarn in Napa and Elderton Estate in Barossa.

There are three sessions for this tasting: 12 -2pm, 3-5pm, and 6-8pm. Sign up for tickets (£25 each) through their website www.akeandhumphris.co.uk, or give them a ring on 01423 566009.

A Yorkshire Winner

For the whole of March, Rob Hoult in Huddersfield has been running a terrific tasting and price promotion for Cortese wines from Sicily and so many of you went and bought the wines that he has won a trip to Sicily. Because of that he has decided to keep all the offer prices for these delicious wines throughout April, and as soon as he gets back from the trip, he will arrange some food and wine tastings. If you have Italian food planned for the weekend, call into Hoults and pick up a bottle of Cortese Nerello Mascalese (£11 on offer), a wine full of juicy, red fruits with a fresh backbone, and if the temperature starts to rise, head for the light, cherry and strawberry style Frappato (£11) that likes to be served just slightly chilled with pizza, pasta and even fish.

