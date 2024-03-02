Christine Austin's top wine to buy this week - and how you can win some bottles for free

​Don David Malbec Fairtrade 2022, Argentina, 14%, Co-op down from £10 to £8 until March 12: Chunky bramble and damson flavours wrapped up in soft, meat-friendly tannins. Stock up, this will go well with the first springtime barbecue.

Codorniu Vintage Cava 2021, Brut, Spain, 11.5%, Morrisons down from £10.50 to £7.50 until March 10: All Cava has stepped up in quality in recent years, in particular from Codorniu. This has rounded, creamy flavours with a touch of earthy complexity.

​Bruce Jack Chenin Blanc 2023, South Africa, 13%, Sainsbury down from £8.50 to £7 until March 12: Crunchy apple and stone fruit flavours with just a hint of honeysuckle in this great value wine.

​Ramon Bilbao Tempranillo Rioja 2021, Spain, 14%, Tesco down from £8.75 to £7.75 until March 25 Tesco clubcard holders only: Ripe, juicy, redcurrant and blackberry fruit, with silky tannins and a long, elegant finish.

Wine to be won:

There is a chance to taste a terrific range of organic Sicilian wines at two Yorkshire merchants this month. Hoults in Huddersfield will have wines from the organically run Cortese estate from southern Vittoria region open on Fridays and Saturdays throughout March.

This estate specialises in local grape varieties such as Cataratto, Nerello Mascalese and Frappato which have individual characters that bring out the scents and taste of Sicily.

They will also have special offers on these wines, including a mixed six pack at a great price.

Yorkshire Vintners in Ripon is also featuring wine from this lovely estate with price cuts, every day tastings and on March 9 and 23 between 12 and 2 pm they will have Mediterranean charcuterie to snack on too. In addition to calling into these retailers to try these wines, you could win a gift box containing three bottles of Cortese Estate wines.

All you have to do is answer the following question and send your response with your name and address, to me at [email protected] to arrive by March 9. All correct answers will go into Grapevine’s electronic ice bucket and winners will be picked at random. There are three prizes to be give away and the prizes will be sent to winners’ addresses.

Normal National World Competition rules apply, for more information go to nationalworldplc.com/competition-prize-drawterms-and-conditions. UK residents over 18 years only.

Question 1: What is Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico DOCG? Answer: A) A grape. B) A wine made from two grape varieties. C) The famous cherry pie of Vittoria

It is all Greek

On Thursday 21 March, wine merchant Roberts and Speight will host winemaker and export manager Effe Kaillinikidou from Lyrarkis winery in Greece. There will be 9 wines to taste alongside tapas. Tickets cost £25 per person and the tasting will be held at Beverley Cricket Club, Recreation Park Lane, Beverley starting at 7.30 pm. Ring 01482870717 to book your place.

Hidden Gems

Ake and Humphris will host a Wine and Cheese evening on Friday 22 March, starting at 7pm. On show will be wines from countries known for their cheese and wine, featuring examples that are a little off the beaten track.

There will be a glass of fizz on arrival and six wines accompanied by six cheeses, introduced by Gemma Aykroyd from The Cheeseboard.