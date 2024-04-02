Clam & Cork at Doncaster Market became the city’s first ever entry in the Good Food Guide in 2020, two years after launching, when it was praised by Guardian restaurant critic Jay Rayner in a review.

However, last October it closed after the owners decided to take a step back from the business and put the former wet fish stall up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of March it re-opened under new management, but there have already been ‘numerous’ instances of people ordering oysters and prosecco before leaving without paying.

Clam & Cork, Doncaster Market

A statement from Clam & Cork’s new owners read: “We're sorry to have to do this, but due to multiple people taking advantage of our system and leaving without paying, from now onwards we'll have to take payment upfront. We know our amazing customers will understand and would like to thank you in advance.”

Clam & Cork is in the middle of the fish market, and serves produce sourced from the nearby fishmongers. There is an ‘open’ kitchen where customers can watch chefs preparing food and bar seating to encourage social interaction.

The Jay Rayner visit put the restaurant on the map with foodies, and Clam & Cork started to attract diners from further afield – among them former England cricketer Ian Botham.