Clam & Cork: Market seafood restaurant that became Doncaster's first entry in the Good Food Guide and was reviewed by Jay Rayner announces closure

A seafood and prosecco bar in a traditional fish market that became Doncaster’s first entry in the Good Food Guide has confirmed its closure.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST

Clam & Cork shot to fame in 2018, when Guardian food writer Jay Rayner reviewed the former wet fish stand in Doncaster Market and lavished it with praise. Two years later, it entered the Good Food Guide.

The pioneering concept – diners could watch chefs prepare the seafood in an open kitchen using Grimsby-caught produce from the nearby stalls – was cited as a key factor in the regeneration of the city’s traditional markets area. Original owner Michael Price then sold the business to fishmonger Michael Berry and Mags Watson.

A statement released on Friday read: “For the past four years we’ve achieved so much in such a short space of time. Oliver Awards, Doncaster’s first entry into the Good Food Guide which was recently renewed, along with other special things like Michelin-starred restaurants recommending people to come and experience dining with us.

Clam & Cork had a big impact on Doncaster MarketClam & Cork had a big impact on Doncaster Market
"Above all that being recognised by the people of Doncaster and the word of mouth reviews that led to people travelling far and wide to experience our unique concept. We won't ever be able put a price on what we’ve learned and what we will cherish as a result of this, for the rest of our lives.

"To the people we worked closely with, our staff old and present, all the fishmongers, veg suppliers, meats and cheeses from Doncaster Market, other businesses and market staff we are very humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity. Doncaster is the real ‘superrmarket’ of all markets and we have become lifelong customers.

"Although it may be the end for us, we present the opportunity for a new beginning to others. The perfect ending would be for someone to take the reins and build from the foundations we’ve created in continuing the Clam & Cork concept moving forwards.

"Therefore, the Clam & Cork is up for sale; in addition we would not rule out a collaboration to the right person/company. For now though we just want to say from the bottom of our hearts – thank you.

"Any enquires please send to [email protected]. To anyone with gift vouchers, please contact us for a full refund.”

