Cod & Lobster opened on West Pier in 2021, and its owners are from a fishing family who sold the fresh catch brought in by the local trawlers.

They had plans to expand, but have now confirmed that they are temporarily closing from March 1 until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released on their social media accounts, Cod & Lobster thanked customers and said: “We are unwilling to invest any more resources into our footprint on West Pier until the future of West Pier is guaranteed for the fishermen.

West Pier, Scarborough

"As supporters of the local fishing industry, we advocate what’s best for the industry’s future and the prosperity of West Pier for generations to come.

"As many of you will be aware, West Pier is in urgent need of investment. The shop, in its three years, has had to deal with ceiling leaks, scaffolding and boarding presence outside our entrance. However, a big thank you must go to the harbour master, harbour staff and estates team who have tried to rectify the problems we have encountered.

"This is not a permanent goodbye. We remain hopeful that a resolution might be reached, and will welcome the opportunity to re-open our doors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cod & Lobster is run by Jack Wood, whose family have been fish merchants in Scarborough since 1970. The shop was set to get new harbourside premises as part of a new investment scheme, and crab and lobster tanks to allow them to sell wholesale.

The West Pier is part of a major North Yorkshire Council-led regeneration of the South Bay area with a focus on food and drink, events and fishing heritage.

The council aim to refurbish harbourside buildings as artists’ studios and new food and drink outlets, while new seafood kiosks, bait sheds and toilets are being built.

The intention is that trawler crews will be able to sell their own wares from attractive retail units.