Duke of Cumberland, Cottingham: The 18th Century Yorkshire village pub which was a favourite of Philip Larkin
Or, if this is questioned, at least the oldest. The pub was built in the 18th century but has had a shaky time over the past decade or so.
After a major refit in 2019, however, the Duke is back under steady management and seems to be blossoming.
The beer is good (there is one permanent ale and four regularly rotated) and the food is solid and good value, if a little unimaginative. The steak pie is a cracker and Sunday dinners are hugely popular.
The pub was a regular haunt of Philip Larkin in the days when he first moved to the area and took a flat around the corner. It now features on the Larkin Trail and is marked with a sign on the front wall of the pub.
In those days, the upstairs function room at the Duke featured regular jazz nights, which “Owld Misery Chops” would no doubt have enjoyed.
What he’d have made of the current music, however, is anyone’s guess. There are local talent nights and, once a year, the pub plays host to the very loud Springboard Festival, where dozens of indie bands play in various venues across the village.
The downstairs function room occasionally doubles as a tearoom and the pub now offers a breakfast selection from 10am to midday, serving everything from teacakes to bacon sarnies.
The large courtyard beer garden to the rear is a suntrap in the summer and the L-shaped main bar proves a lively environment all year round.
The current management also looks after the nearby King Billy and both pubs now form a decent brace of vivacious boozers where banter flows as easily as the beer.
There is never a shortage of characterful locals willing to pitch in with an opinion – requested or not.
10 Market Green, Cottingham, HU16 5QG.
Welcome 4/5
Food 4/5
Drinks choice 4/5
Prices 4/5
