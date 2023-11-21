Elysian, Harrogate: Former launderette in Yorkshire could be converted into stylish new bar
Designs drawn up by architect Reader Tinsley Designs suggest the bar, inside the former Golden Dry Cleaners on Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate, could be called Elysian.
It would be split into four rooms to offer drinkers a bar area, booths, toilets and a seating area. Also proposed is an outdoor patio with more tables.
The area is close to Harrogate Convention Centre and is home to several restaurants. The building, which has also been a women’s fashion shop, is next to Buon Gusto and opposite Jinnah.
Planning documents state the aim is to create a “relaxed comfortable place” for all ages.
Documents add: “With three very different spaces there will be a choice of environment to suit different people, high stools, a place in the window to watch the world go by, a comfortable sofa and a cosy booth area. The more intimate feel of the different rooms will allow people to hold conversations with one another without over bearing music.
“The proposed and is very keen to start as means to go on and not have any anti-social behaviour, violence, drug or alcohol misuse whatsoever. If the premises were to get busy, they would employ a door person to regulate numbers and entry. High spec CCTV and alarms will be installed that will go directly to the police.”
North Yorkshire Council will make a decision on the proposal at a later date.