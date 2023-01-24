Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs 2023: Eight Yorkshire inns appear in national list including new entries

Eight Yorkshire inns have been featured in this year’s Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs list.

The highest-placed is Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton, which drops from fourth place in 2022 to sixth this year.

Shibden Mill Inn, on the historic Shibden Hall estate near Halifax famed for its Gentleman Jack connections, is 14th, and a second Calderdale entry in 21st place is The Moorcock Inn near Sowerby Bridge – though it is due to close this month as its owners are not renewing their lease.

In 27th spot is The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley, another Michelin star holder on the Dalton Hall estate.

The Butcher's Arms, Hepworth

Number 35 is The Black Bull in Sedbergh, in Cumbria but on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, which was glowingly reviewed by The Times food critic Marina O’Loughlin.

A new entry at 49 is The Butcher’s Arms in Hepworth, near Huddersfield, whose owners did pop-ups in the village hall before taking on the pub.

The Alice Hawthorn at Nun Monkton, near York, is 52nd as befits the established gastropub, and just making the list at 100 is The Sandpiper Inn at Leyburn.

A surprising omission is The Star Inn at Harome – the Michelin-starred pub was third last year but no longer features in the top 100. Though it suffered a serious fire in November 2021, it is now trading again. The Hovingham Inn, which closed last year, is also left out.

The Black Bull, Sedbergh.