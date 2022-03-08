Apple and plantain crumble PA Photo/Matt Russell.

Plantain and apple crumble recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 4-6)

1tbsp vegan butter

3 apples, cored and cut into 2cm chunks

3 ripe plantain, peeled and cut into 2cm chunks

1tbsp vanilla extract

1tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1 bay leaf

A little salt

300ml apple juice

For the crumble:

225g plain flour

125g soft light brown sugar

125g vegan butter, cubed

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C Fan/200°C/Gas 6.

2. First, make the crumble. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Add the butter and rub it into the dry ingredients with your fingertips until you have a crumbly, even mixture. Set aside.

3. For the filling, melt the butter in a large pan over a low-medium heat, add the apples and toss around to cook for two to three minutes, then add the plantain, stir and cook for two to three minutes until the edges of the fruit begin to get a bit of colour and soften. Add the vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, bay leaf and salt, and stir to combine. Finally, add 200ml apple juice, stir everything together and simmer for one to two minutes.

4. Tip the apple and plantain mixture into a large ovenproof dish, about 23 centimetres square, and remove the bay leaf. Add the rest of the apple juice to the mixture, sprinkle the crumble evenly on top and bake in the oven for 35–40 minutes until the crumble is cooked and golden brown.