Fluffy Fluffy opened their latest UK branch in Leeds in November 2023 and to celebrate their first Pancake Day queues were trailing down streets.

The eatery specialises in Japanese-style soufflé pancakes – a recipe that consists of egg whites whipped and is completed by being cooked at a low temperature.

Flffy Fluffy started as Fuwa Fuwa, a brand born in Canada, and has gained widespread popularity throughout North America for its fluffy and jiggly pancakes.

Customers queueing outside of Fluffy Fluffy, in Leeds, on Pancake Day 2024.

Now on Pancake Day 2024 (Feb 13), customers were queueing up around the corner to celebrate the day with the fluffy pancakes.

The pancake house took over the former Barburrito unit in Leeds and after a few months in 2023 spent transforming the 44-seater, 1,331-square-foot unit, Fluffy Fluffy opened in November.

Outside the store, prospective customers waited, while on the inside the cafe was packed.

A line of staff can be seen cooking and prepping a variety of different soufflé pancakes with several different toppings including, banana, strawberries, cookies and cream, Nutella and even tiramisu and macha.