Two Yorkshire restaurants have been named by Michelin inspectors as their favourite new places to eat.

Inspectors from the renowned Michelin Guide revealed their favourite new restaurants in December 2022, with more than 20 from across England featuring, as well as more in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Forde, in Horsforth, and EightyEight at Grantley Hall in Ripon were both named in the list.

Forde, in Horsforth, is run by former Masterchef: The Professionals contestant Matt Healy, who has had a number of restaurants across Leeds including Grön Kafe in Oakwood. It’s not the first time he has earned praise from top food judges – he has previously earned a place in the Good Food Guide and a 2020 Michelin Plate for his former restaurant The Foundry.

The inspectors said: “Matt Healy, of ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’ fame, is a Horsforth local, and he runs the place with an enthusiastic, hands-on style. Appetising Mediterranean-influenced small plates offer fresh, distinct flavours and are good value for money.”

Bar & Restaurant EightyEight at Grantley Hall, Ripon

Restaurant EightyEight at Grantley Hall serves up pan-Asian cuisine, but claims to be more than just a restaurant. Set against a stunning backdrop of Japanese gardens, the restaurant is “more than just a restaurant – it’s an experience” according to its website. It’s another feather in the cap for Grantley Hall, which already has a Michelin-starred restaurant – Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.

The Michlin inspectors said: “The grounds of beautifully restored country house, Grantley Hall, are the setting for this super-stylish Asian restaurant; grab a cocktail and head to one of the booths. Must-tries include the char siu of Yorkshire pork belly and the exotic fruit rum baba.”

