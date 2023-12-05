A York pub will be made more accessible for gig-goers thanks to funds to renovate music and arts venues.

A sound booth and a ramp at the entrance of the Fulford Arms will be built to make it more accessible and provide a safer experience for audiences.

Volunteer It Yourself (VIY), a community interest company challenging young people to learn vocational construction skills, has been granted £60,000 from the UK government through the UK shared prosperity fund to renovate five music and arts venues in partnership with City of York Council.

It will also provide free hands-on work experience opportunities for local young people not in education, employment or training, or who are economically inactive, mentored by professional tradespeople, the chance to gain Entry Level 3 City & Guilds accreditations and up to six months careers support to progress thereafter.

The Fulford Arms in York

Coun Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of the City of York Council and executive member for economy and transport, said: “In our four-year council plan, One City for All, we committed to making York a fairer and more equal place for all.

“This project will ensure that gig-goers will have equal access to this venue and that young people at risk of economic and social exclusion can obtain the skills and experience they need.

“There really is no substitute for on-site experience of the kind that this project offers, where young people can see first-hand the difference made by their hard work to their community, as well as to their own futures.”

The renovation will be co-funded by Barclaycard as part of its ongoing involvement in the live music industry.

Daniel Mathieson, head of sponsorship at Barclaycard, said: “We are excited for this project to kick off and see the benefits the refurbishments will make to the local community and young people who are volunteering at The Fulford Arms.”