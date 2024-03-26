Howeber, an objector claims it will turn the traditional Yorkshire town square into a place “like Hull’s Princes Avenue”.

East Riding Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee green-lit the application for Garnish in the former Browns greengrocers in Wednesday Market. Applicant Adam Cooper told councillors the venue would focus on showcasing locally-produced food and drinks and would help reinvent Wednesday Market as some traditional businesses there close.

But Beverley resident and objector Howard Bryan claimed the plan risked spoiling the character of the area. The application approved by councillors stated Garnish plans to serve teas, coffees, soft drinks and alcohol along with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The former Browns greengrocers in Wedneseday Market, Beverley

Coopersbars Ltd’s application stated it planned to eventually offer outdoor seating and stage occasional live music performances. Councillors heard any outdoor seating would require separate approval of a pavement licence application.

Potential musical acts could include vocalists or guitarists and there are also plans to occasionally host DJs playing music slightly above background noise levels for special events, the application stated. It would open from 7am to just before midnight, seven days a week.

Mr Cooper told councillors the sale of alcohol intended to complement the venue’s other offerings, though customers would be able to visit and just go to the bar. He added the objections were about the culture of bars generally rather than Garnish specifically.

Mr Cooper said: “Our emphasis will be on local food suppliers and on the local community of Beverley. We’d like to reassure people that the premises will be run in a professional and considerate manner, as a business we’ve won awards for the way we’ve run other venues.

“We’d love to be a part of the progression of Wednesday Market, there’s nothing we’d love more than to use the fish monger and butcher but unfortunately the butcher is closing. We want to provide local food from local suppliers on the high street, we can showcase that rather than them going through the very expensive process of getting their own premises.”

But Mr Bryan said allowing such a venue could see the character of the area lost. The objector said: “Wednesday Market is a typical Yorkshire town square, it has a butchers, fish mongers and delicatessen.

“By allowing this we’re going to lose some of that character, if we’re not careful it’s going to become like Princes Avenue or Newland Avenue, it will be a raucous place. It’s in the interests of Beverley and Yorkshire to keep Wednesday Market’s character.