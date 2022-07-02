Ingredients:
(Serves 2)
2tsp smoked paprika
1tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
2 garlic cloves, grated
A small handful of oregano, leaves picked and chopped
1 rosemary sprig, leaves picked and chopped
1tbsp black peppercorns, crushed
4 very fresh mackerel fillets
Sea salt
Method:
1. Combine the smoked paprika with the oil, lemon zest, garlic, oregano, rosemary and peppercorns and season with salt.
2. Use the back of a spoon to spread the garlic mixture out over each fillet. Light your fire and when you have a bed of hot, glowing embers, set the mackerel fillets, skin-side down, on the grill. Cook for four to five minutes. You’ll notice the flesh change colour as it cooks. When the mackerel’s nearly done, turn the fillets and give them a further one minute on the other side.
3. Carefully lift the mackerel off the grill to a plate, and serve.
Outside: Recipes For A Wilder Way Of Eating by Gill Meller is published by Quadrille, priced £30. Photography by Andrew Montgomery. Available now.