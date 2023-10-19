Much-loved celebrity chef and restauranteur Gino D’Acampo is heading to Yorkshire for a special evening where he will meet diners at his Leeds restaurant.

The chef, who is known for his appearances on This Morning and Gino's Italian Escape, will be heading to his restaurant inside the Marriott Hotel in Boar Lane on November 9.

Diners will get to enjoy a four-course menu curated by the man himself, using dises from the upcoming autumn/winter menu, as well as paired wines. Attendees will also get an exclusive gift bag, which includes a gift card for the premium Italian restaurant and bar.

They will also have the chance to meet and chat with Gino and his brand ambassador, Giuseppe Bergonzi, who will be on hand to talk through the new menu and wine pairings.

The 47-year-old, who legally changed his name to Sheffield after taking part in a challenge on Celebrity Juice, said: “I love spending time in my Leeds restaurant and I’m really looking forward to sharing an evening with guests as we celebrate some of my favourite autumnal dishes.“As the temperature falls and the nights start drawing in, we’re naturally drawn to a more comforting way of eating and this is reflected in the new autumn / winter menu, which really makes the most of the season’s finest flavours.”

The new menu features dishes such as cozze con crema al vino bianco – mussels cooked in white wine, garlic, and cream; risotto al funghi – a mushroom risotto finished with a drizzle of truffle oil; and fettuccine con salsiccia – a pasta dish characterised by the inclusion of Tuscan sausages and cooked in a creamy ragù made with mascarpone cheese, folded through al dente ribbons of fettucine.