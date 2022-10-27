The Good Beer Guide is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) aimed to help beer lovers find the best pints across the country. The guide reviews more than 4,500 pubs across the UK and this year, 401 pubs in Yorkshire have been featured.

The author, Laura Hadland, recommends the York Brewery Tours that offers visitors to some of the most popular breweries in the city and surrounding areas. While Yorkshire is not generally known as a cider producing region, she has mentioned that there are some great producers and two pubs in the area that have won CAMRA National Cider Pub of the Year in the last 15 years.

Outside of York, Sheffield and the Yorkshire coast are also home to historic pubs and exciting breweries. Harrogate also hosts the annual Women on Tap festival which celebrates women working in the brewing industry.

Leeds Beer Festival. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Ms Hadland said: “Combining a satisfying day of sightseeing with some serious beer investigation is not hard in Yorkshire. The city of York itself needs no introduction as a must-see for any visitor to Yorkshire, but it is also encircled by a ring of great breweries.”

National chairman of CAMRA, Nik Antona, said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country. The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.

“We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers. Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this Guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”

We have included some of the best beers in Yorkshire cities featured in the Good Beer Guide. You can purchase the book by visiting the CAMRA website.

Best pubs - York

The Blue Bell

Address: 53 Fossgate,

YO1 9TF

The Maltings

Address: Tanner’s Moat,

YO1 6HU

Ackhorne

Address: 9 St Martin’s Lane

YO1 6LR

Brew York Beer Hall & Tap Room

Address: Unit 6, Enterprise Complex,

Walmgate,

YO1 9TT

The Fox

Address: 168 Holgate Road,

Holgate,

YO24 4DQ

Market Cat

Address: 6 Jubbergate,

YO1 8RT

York Tap

Address: Station Road,

YO24 1AB

Best pubs - Leeds

Scarbrough Hotel

Address: Bishopgate Street,

LS1 5DY

Tapped

Address: 51 Boar Lane,

LS1 5EL

Head of Steam

Address: 12 Mill Hill,

LS1 5DQ

Friends of Ham

Address: 4-8 New Station Street,

LS1 5DL

The Hop

Address: Arches X and Y,

Granary Wharf,

Neville Street,

LS1 4BR

Whitelock's Ale House

Turk’s Head Yard,

LS1 6HB

Best pubs - Bradford

Record Café

Address: 45-47 North Parade,

BD1 3JH

Sir Norman Rae

Address: Victoria House,

Market Square,

Shipley,

BD18 3QB

The Fox

Address: 41 Briggate,

BD17 7BP

Best pubs - Sheffield

Head of Steam

Address: 103-107 Norfolk Street,

Sheffield City Centre

S1 2JE

Rutland Arms

86 Brown Street,

Sheffield City Centre,

S1 2BS

Kelham Island Tavern

62 Russell Street,

S3 8RW

Best pubs - Hull

Olde White Harte

25 Silver Street,

HU1 1JG

Old Star Inn

Address: 67 Main Street,

Willerby,