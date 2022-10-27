Good Beer Guide 2023: Here are some of the best pubs in Yorkshire cities Leeds, York, Sheffield, Hull and Bradford
As part of its 50th edition of the Good Beer Guide, CAMRA has revealed the best pubs in the UK in a book - and many of these pubs are based in Yorkshire.
The Good Beer Guide is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) aimed to help beer lovers find the best pints across the country. The guide reviews more than 4,500 pubs across the UK and this year, 401 pubs in Yorkshire have been featured.
The author, Laura Hadland, recommends the York Brewery Tours that offers visitors to some of the most popular breweries in the city and surrounding areas. While Yorkshire is not generally known as a cider producing region, she has mentioned that there are some great producers and two pubs in the area that have won CAMRA National Cider Pub of the Year in the last 15 years.
Outside of York, Sheffield and the Yorkshire coast are also home to historic pubs and exciting breweries. Harrogate also hosts the annual Women on Tap festival which celebrates women working in the brewing industry.
Ms Hadland said: “Combining a satisfying day of sightseeing with some serious beer investigation is not hard in Yorkshire. The city of York itself needs no introduction as a must-see for any visitor to Yorkshire, but it is also encircled by a ring of great breweries.”
National chairman of CAMRA, Nik Antona, said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country. The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.
“We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers. Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.
“I’d encourage everyone to use this Guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”
We have included some of the best beers in Yorkshire cities featured in the Good Beer Guide. You can purchase the book by visiting the CAMRA website.
Best pubs - York
The Blue Bell
Address: 53 Fossgate,
YO1 9TF
The Maltings
Address: Tanner’s Moat,
YO1 6HU
Ackhorne
Address: 9 St Martin’s Lane
YO1 6LR
Brew York Beer Hall & Tap Room
Address: Unit 6, Enterprise Complex,
Walmgate,
YO1 9TT
The Fox
Address: 168 Holgate Road,
Holgate,
YO24 4DQ
Market Cat
Address: 6 Jubbergate,
YO1 8RT
York Tap
Address: Station Road,
YO24 1AB
Best pubs - Leeds
Scarbrough Hotel
Address: Bishopgate Street,
LS1 5DY
Tapped
Address: 51 Boar Lane,
LS1 5EL
Head of Steam
Address: 12 Mill Hill,
LS1 5DQ
Friends of Ham
Address: 4-8 New Station Street,
LS1 5DL
The Hop
Address: Arches X and Y,
Granary Wharf,
Neville Street,
LS1 4BR
Whitelock's Ale House
Turk’s Head Yard,
LS1 6HB
Best pubs - Bradford
Record Café
Address: 45-47 North Parade,
BD1 3JH
Sir Norman Rae
Address: Victoria House,
Market Square,
Shipley,
BD18 3QB
The Fox
Address: 41 Briggate,
BD17 7BP
Best pubs - Sheffield
Head of Steam
Address: 103-107 Norfolk Street,
Sheffield City Centre
S1 2JE
Rutland Arms
86 Brown Street,
Sheffield City Centre,
S1 2BS
Kelham Island Tavern
62 Russell Street,
S3 8RW
Best pubs - Hull
Olde White Harte
25 Silver Street,
HU1 1JG
Old Star Inn
Address: 67 Main Street,
Willerby,
HU10 6BY