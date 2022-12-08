A cookbook highlighting the best of Yorkshire food has won a prestigious award – and could yet be named the best in the world.

More Than Yorkshire Puddings, by Elaine Lemm, who also writes food reviews for The Yorkshire Post, has been named the best in the country at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. It means the book will now go to the world finals in Sweden next year, when the book will put Yorkshire’s food on the world stage.

The cookbook is what about what Elaine described as her “culinary journey from Yorkshire, with its exciting and immensely varied foods thanks to its magnificent coastline, cities, and countryside, to living and working in many countries worldwide”.

She said: “I was so delighted on receiving the news that More Than Yorkshire Puddings had scooped this prestigious award, so soon after publication. I feel very proud, not just for me, but everyone involved in the book especially the producers, growers, chefs, cooks and retailers here in Yorkshire; after all it is their hard work that makes Yorkshire food so amazing.”

More Than Yorkshire Puddings has won a national award

Elaine, a former chef and cookery school owner, has been a freelance food writer for more than 20 years and has written for many leading magazines including Waitrose Food Illustrated, National Geographic Food, Olive and BBC Good Food magazines – as well as her job for The Yorkshire Post as a food critic.