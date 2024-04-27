Grade II*-listed banking hall in Yorkshire set to become Victorian tearoom
Plans to convert the former Natwest bank on Hustlergate, one of the city centre’s grandest buildings, into a tearoom were approved in 2022.
The proposals were submitted by the owners of neighbouring Tiffin Coffee.
Earlier this year more detail of the works planned for the Grade II*-listed building were submitted to Bradford Council, setting out where the ventilation systems will be and detailing the layout of the café.
The ventilation, heating and extraction system will all be based in the building’s basement.
These works have now been given the green light by planners.
Planning officers said the work would be internal, adding: “The proposed interventions in the high-status banking hall and ground floor spaces appear sympathetic and non-detrimental to heritage significance.
“The basement level has no public access with no significant historic features with the units to be hidden. The principle of installing the plant in these spaces is appropriate as this will result in less disruption in more sensitive areas.”
