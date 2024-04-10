David, who is originally from Ruswarp, near Whitby, has returned to his roots to team up with the organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip ‘Route YC’ and help make the Yorkshire Coast a real showstopper for short breaks and day trips.

Route YC gives six destinations along the East Coast, from Spurn Point to Whitby, which includes Botham’s bakery and tearoom on Skinner Street in Whitby; Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge in Flixton which is led by multi-award winning chef Michael Burgoyne; Marie Antoinette's on Church Street in Whitby, which David believes serve the best scones on the Yorkshire Coast; and The Farrier at Cayton.

David said: “I love my hometown of Whitby and take every opportunity to visit my family.

Great British Bake Off winner from 2019 David Atherton

“Route YC is a true celebration of the best the Yorkshire coastline has to offer and has given me the chance to explore a new range of places to eat and drink that I hadn’t tried before. There are so many great places to explore along the Yorkshire Coast, but I was surprised how many serve amazing local food and drink and are dog-friendly.

“However you like to travel, whether it's walking, cycling, or even outdoor swimming, you’ll find loads of places to re-energise for the next leg of your trip.”

David is passionate about local and seasonal food and drink from his home turf and also owns a three-year-old rescue dog called Kai, who is joining him to try out the region’s best dog-friendly venues and experiences.

He and the team at Route YC are encouraging visitors to create their own culinary and dog-friendly adventure around the Yorkshire Coast and countryside, as well as spending more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer.

Perfect for four-legged friends are the Bike & Boot in Scarborough is a modern seafront hotel with 65 quirky rooms, and on-site facilities for dogs, walkers, bikers and surfers; The Little Angel in Whitby which brews its own ales with quirky names and the waste from the brew process is turned into dog treats; and Purple Pup in Eastborough also sells natural dog treats and gifts.

Kerry Carruthers, CEO of Route YC, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with GBBO winner David Atherton as part of our new campaign for 2024.

“Whether you’re looking for a short break or a day trip to Route YC, you can now create your own culinary and dog-friendly adventure around the Yorkshire Coast and countryside with top tips from David and Kai.”

