Great British Beer Festival Winter: Yorkshire’s Elland Brewery beer recognised as on of the best in Britain by the CAMRA awards
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has named Elland Brewery’s 1872 Porter and Green Jack Brewery’s Baltic Porter as the joint winners in their category in the Champion Winter Beer of Britain (CWBOB) 2024 competition at the Great British Beer Festival Winter.
Elland Brewery is based in Halifax, Yorkshire, while Green Jack Brewery is based in Suffolk.
The beers were awarded Gold in the Strong Stouts and Porters category, beating Longdog’s Lamplight Porter (Bronze) to the title.
The award came after over a year of local blind-tasting panels and regional heats.
Elland Brewery also took the silver price for it’s 1872 Porter in the Overall Winners category.
CAMRA’s Awards Director Laura Emson congratulated both breweries on their win and commented on the hardships the brewing industry is facing.
She said: “Each year, judging this competition gets harder and harder as the quality beer produced by UK brewers continues to astound us.
“The pub, brewing and cider-making industries are facing huge hardship and unless government offers meaningful support to the sector in the upcoming Spring Budget, the UK risks losing many more of its talented brewers. Competitions like the Champion Winter Beer of Britain offer recognition and exposure to brilliant producers across the UK.”
The Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition marks the first day of CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival Winter 2024, which ran from February 15-17 at Burton Town Hall, Burton-upon-Trent.
The annual beer festival provides an opportunity to showcase the best traditional winter brews in the country, with categories such as barley wines, strong old ales and stouts.
All category winners:
Overall Winners:
- Gold: Sarah Hughes Brewery - Snowflake
- Joint Silver: Elland Brewery - 1872 Porter and Muirhouse Brewery - Magnum Mild
Brown Ales, Red Ales, Old Ales and Strong Milds:
- Gold: Muirhouse Brewery - Magnum Mild
- Silver: Windswept Brewing Co - Wolf
- Bronze: Tiny Rebel Brewing - Cwtch
Session Stouts and Porters:
- Gold: Lancaster Brewery - Lancaster Black
- Silver: Church End Brewery - Stout Coffin
- Bronze: Cullercoats Brewery - Polly Donkin Oatmeal Stout
Strong Stouts and Porters:
- Joint Gold: Elland Brewery - 1872 Porter and Green Jack Brewery - Baltic Porter
- Bronze: Longdog - Lamplight Porter
- Barley Wines and Strong Ales:
- Gold: Sarah Hughes Brewery - Snowflake
- Silver: Moor Beer Co - Old Freddy Walker
- Bronze: Green Jack Brewery - Ripper
Speciality, Differently Produced:
- Gold: Chapter Brewing - Dead Man’s Fist
- Silver: Cromarty Brewing - Red Rocker
- Bronze: Treen’s Brewery - Smoulder
Speciality, Differently Flavoured:
- Gold: Purple Moose Brewery - Elderflower Ale (Cwrw Ysagwen)
- Silver: Cerne Abbas - Gurt Coconuts Rum Stout
- Bronze: Enville - Ginger
