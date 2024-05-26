Harewood House hosted the festival which saw stars of the cooking world and the TV screen turn up to showcase their skills and sell their delicious wares.

As well as the food demonstrations and stalls, there was also live music, activities for children and foraging walks.

Sandy D from Great British Bake Off was at the Bake Stage to show off her recipes and top tips, while the BBQ stage saw plenty of expert fire-cooking chefs giving out advice on how to perfect the barbie this summer.

There was also an artisan market so visitors could get top quality ingredients to replicate the recipes they had seen created by the chef demos which were taking place across the course of the weekend.

The Great British Food Festival is travelling around the country this summer, and the Harewood House event was the second stop on the tour, taking place across all three days of the Bank Holiday weekend.

It heads around the UK for the rest of the summer, before returning to Wentworth Woodhouse on August 17 and 18.

For more information, click here.

