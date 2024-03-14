Thai tequila trout

“One of my favourite supper dishes is my gin and tonic salmon, which matches herbs and botanicals with the delicate flavours of the fish,” says TV chef and restaurateur, Nisha Katona. “It set me thinking about other herbal combinations to complement fish and in a flash of inspiration, I realised that the pungently aromatic herbs of Thailand – galangal, makrut (kaffir) lime, lemongrass – might be the perfect foil for the oily flesh of trout.”

In this case, tequila works beautifully. “An elegant dish for a summer’s evening. A tequila soda and lime on the side is entirely optional, but advised.”

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nisha Katona, author of BOLD: Big Flavour Twists to Classic Dishes, and founder of Mowgli. Credit: Katrina Lipska/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serves 4. Ingredients: 4 whole rainbow trout, gutted and cleaned; 250ml soda water; Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. For the marinade: 4tbsp tequila; Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime; 3 garlic cloves, crushed; A small chunk of galangal, peeled and grated; 1 lemongrass stalk, finely shredded; 6 makrut (kaffir) lime leaves, finely shredded; 1⁄2 red chilli, finely diced; 1tsp ground coriander. To serve: A handful of fresh coriander; Flaky sea salt; Lime wedges; Cooked rice

The night before you want to cook the dish, marinate the fish. Put all the marinade ingredients in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper. Spread a quarter of the mixture inside each trout, then put the trout in a large baking dish and pour over the soda water. Place in the refrigerator overnight.

The next day, remove the fish from the refrigerator and preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/ Gas 6. Place the dish in the oven and bake for about 20 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and cooked through.

If the sauce has not reduced sufficiently, remove the fish to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Tip all the juices from the pan into a saucepan and place over a medium heat. Let the liquid bubble over the heat until it has reduced to a sticky sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serve the trout with the sauce poured over the top and a scattering of fresh coriander leaves. Sprinkle with flaky salt and provide limes on the side, as is obligatory with your tequila. Serve with rice.

Green mango and pistachio cauliflower steak

This recipe is all about experimenting with new flavours – the sweet-and-sour sharpness that the citrusy amchoor brings to this rich starter or light lunch is delightful,” says TV chef and restaurateur, Nisha Katona.

“Amchoor is a spice not frequently used in Western cuisine – it’s probably not something everyone has on their spice rack along with the usual cumin and coriander, but do give it a go if you can find it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large cauliflower should easily yield four steaks, with some left over.

Serves 2-4. Ingredients: 4 cauliflower steaks, each 2cm thick; 70g butter; 1tbsp amchoor; 1tsp ground coriander; 1 large garlic clove, crushed; 60g shelled pistachios; Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper; 1-2 limes, halved. To serve: 1 fresh ripe mango, peeled, stoned and sliced; Dollops of thick plain yogurt; A large handful of fresh coriander sprigs

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/Gas 7 and line a baking sheet with foil. Lay your cauli steaks on the baking sheet.

Melt the butter in a small bowl in the microwave (or in a small pan on the hob/stovetop) and stir in the amchoor, coriander, garlic and a good pinch of salt. Brush this mixture over both sides of the cauliflower steaks, then bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, make the pistachio crumb. Finely chop the pistachios, put them in a bowl and season well with salt and pepper.

Once the 15 minutes are up, turn the steaks over. Add the lime halves to the tray and return it to the oven for another 15 minutes, or until the cauli steaks are tender and really starting to take on some colour.

After this time, sprinkle the chopped pistachios over the tops of the cauli steaks and return them to the oven for about three minutes to toast the pistachios. Keep an eye on them as they can burn easily.

Serve the cauli steaks with slices of fresh mango, a dollop of yogurt, fresh coriander and a squeeze of the roasted lime juice.

Marmite caramel blondies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tang the Marmite brings to the caramel swirl running through these blondies is unusual, but I know you will be pleasantly surprised by the flavour,” says TV chef and restaurateur, Nisha Katona. “Just like a good salted caramel, the slight saltiness of the Marmite combined with the natural bitterness of the walnuts enhances and offsets the sweetness of the blondie.

“The caramel sinks into the batter slightly on cooking and you end up with a cinder toffee effect on top.”

You can use shop-bought caramel or dulce de leche if you prefer.

Makes 12. Ingredients: 175g plain flour; 1⁄2tsp baking powder; 180g salted butter, melted and cooled; 280g light brown sugar; 2 eggs; 2tsp vanilla extract; 100g chopped walnuts. For the Marmite caramel: 125g caster sugar; 30g salted butter; 100ml double cream; 2tbsp Marmite

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First make the caramel, so it’s ready for when you need it. Put four tablespoons of water in a saucepan and tip in the sugar. Place the pan over a medium heat and stir gently until the sugar has dissolved, then leave it to cook for five minutes or so, without stirring, until it is a lovely golden colour.

Throw in the butter and let it melt in, then remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cream. It may spit at first, but keep stirring until you have a smooth sauce. Once fully combined, stir in the Marmite, transfer the mixture to a pouring jug and set aside to cool.

For the blondies, preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Line a 20 x 30 centimetre/eight x 12 inch brownie tin with baking parchment. Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl.

In another bowl, stir together the melted butter and sugar. Once combined, stir in the eggs and vanilla extract. Add the flour mixture and fold in, then fold in the chopped walnuts. Pour the mixture into the prepared brownie tin and spread level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the caramel has set too much and is no longer pourable, heat it gently for a few seconds to loosen it up. Drizzle the caramel all over the top of the blondie, then stir it gently through with the handle of a spoon or a skewer to create a marbled effect in the batter.