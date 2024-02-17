Hare and Hounds, Todmorden: How this re-opened pub in a Yorkshire town is offering something for everyone and even has a dog menu
We all know that these places rarely open again when you see the ‘An Opportunity to Run a Pub’ sign up – but this one has bucked the trend, reopening in late September 2023, and back with, well if not a vengeance, then certainly verve. Originally built in the 17th century as a farmhouse, this large and comfortable pub is owned by Thwaites, and the refurbished spacious semi-open plan lounge, with its original massive stone fireplace and open fire is very welcome on a chilly February day. There’s a small snug and a large separate dining room – with another huge wood stove. Thwaites Amber is on all the time, with the likes of Wainwright Gold and Bradfield’s Farmer’s Blonde on rotation, plus a guest beer – coming soon, Thwaites’ Stephenson Brown Ale. True to the zeitgeist, there are around seven zero or low alcohol beers including Guinness 0, Old Mont Cider and Bierra Moretti – there’s even a no-alcohol Whitney’s Gin alongside a decent and reasonably priced wine list.
Expect hearty pub grub menu featuring the usual suspects and on Thursdays (quiz night) grab pie and peas for a tenner. The Sunday lunches are generous and good value at £21 for two courses – there’s a kid’s menu and coming soon – a dog menu. Yep, there’s Sir Woofchester’s Sunday Roast, Bark Bangers washed down with Bark Brew or a Paw Star Martini. It’s safe to say the pub is dog-friendly. There’s a beer terrace and from time to time there’s live music. There’s something for everyone and I’m very pleased to see it back and thriving.
The Hare and Hounds, Burnley Road, Todmorden. www.hareandhoundstodmorden.com
Welcome5/5
Food5/5
Drinks choice5/5
Prices5/5
