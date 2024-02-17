We all know that these places rarely open again when you see the ‘An Opportunity to Run a Pub’ sign up – but this one has bucked the trend, reopening in late September 2023, and back with, well if not a vengeance, then certainly verve. Originally built in the 17th century as a farmhouse, this large and comfortable pub is owned by Thwaites, and the refurbished spacious semi-open plan lounge, with its original massive stone fireplace and open fire is very welcome on a chilly February day. There’s a small snug and a large separate dining room – with another huge wood stove. Thwaites Amber is on all the time, with the likes of Wainwright Gold and Bradfield’s Farmer’s Blonde on rotation, plus a guest beer – coming soon, Thwaites’ Stephenson Brown Ale. True to the zeitgeist, there are around seven zero or low alcohol beers including Guinness 0, Old Mont Cider and Bierra Moretti – there’s even a no-alcohol Whitney’s Gin alongside a decent and reasonably priced wine list.