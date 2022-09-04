News you can trust since 1754
Harrogate Food and Drink Festival: The best pictures from a packed festival full of Yorkshire favourites

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has been a huge hit this weekend.

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:43 am

Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday, courtesy of Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

1. Imogen Bowley aged 5 pictured at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Stefan Rose pictured in the Cookery Theatre at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Ruby Longstaff aged 4 from Thirsk pictured at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Phoebe Lai pictured with her bubble tea at the Little Bubble Box at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022

Photo: Simon Hulme

