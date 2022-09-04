Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday, courtesy of Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.
1. Imogen Bowley aged 5 pictured at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022
Imogen Bowley aged 5 pictured at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Stefan Rose pictured in the Cookery Theatre at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022
Stefan Rose pictured in the Cookery Theatre at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Ruby Longstaff aged 4 from Thirsk pictured at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022
Ruby Longstaff aged 4 from Thirsk pictured at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Phoebe Lai pictured with her bubble tea at the Little Bubble Box at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022
Phoebe Lai pictured with her bubble tea at the Little Bubble Box at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate . Picture by Simon Hulme 3rd September 2022
Photo: Simon Hulme