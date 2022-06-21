Tharavadu in the city centre shared an Instagram video of Black Caps players Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner eating a meal after they arrived in Leeds to face England in the summer's Test series.

The group signed a plate and posed with staff for a photograph outside the premises.

The south Indian restaurant specialises in dishes from the region of Kerala, and is a favourite of India captain Virat Kohli, who has also visited while playing at Headingley.

The four Black Caps players pose with staff (photo courtesy of Tharavadu)

Other celebrity customers have included Shaun of the Dead actor Simon Pegg, who ate there in May after filming a new project in Whitby.

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln is also a fan.

The restaurant, which has appeared in the Michelin Guide but has yet to win a coveted star, opened in 2014 and has since been extended.

Tharavadu on Mill Hill