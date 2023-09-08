A woman who makes her own cheese from a herd of goats who roam the hills above Hebden Bridge has stopped trading, just days after actor Hugh Jackman bought one of the products.

Gillian Clough, a former NHS radiographer, set up Tenacres Cheese in 2015 after she and her husband bought a smallholding.

She makes cheese from milk from her Anglo Nubian goats, which she began breeding as a hobby. She sold two varieties; Gat and Hebden Goat, the latter of which she developed with one of her main stockists, The Courtyard Dairy in Austwick, near Settle.

Mrs Clough only supplied cheese seasonally, from the spring to autumn, and also works as a lecturer at Bradford University. She works out of a small dairy on the ground floor of the family home.

Gillian Clough, of Tenacres Cheese, Hebden Bridge, with her World Cheese Award

The Courtyard Dairy posted on Facebook: “Hebden Goat will be no more by the end of this year. It's especially sad as this was a viable business that was looking to grow and employ more people. It sold all its current production and had lots of people waiting in the wings wanting to stock it.

"But it has been hindered by the fact they couldn't get planning on their building next to their fields, which would have allowed them to increase their herd to 40 goats and continue in a viable fashion.

"It gave Hebden Bridge an identity in a local product made there, created jobs , made a unique product that is a true taste of the Yorkshire Pennines and supported small family farming, rare goats all out at pasture. All this will be lost. It is a fantastic cheese.

"At least Gillian will go out on a bang with Supreme Champion at this year’s Artisan Cheese Awards. Thanks Gillian and Tim - we're pleased to have been on this journey with you and been involved in helping create a truly unique cheese. And thanks to those of you who supported Hebden Goat and ate it over the last nine years.”

Earlier this week the family-owned specialist cheese shop confirmed that Hollywood star Hugh Jackman had sampled Hebden Goat and several other local varieties during his visit to the business while holidaying in Yorkshire.

Mrs Clough won gold at the World Cheese Awards in 2017 and her stockists also include Leeds independent cheesemongers George & Joseph.

In 2019, Calderdale Council refused her application for a three-bedroom farm workers’ dwelling and dairy building on land near her farm. The main reason for the planning officers’ decision was that the site is part of the Green Belt, and special circumstances submitted by the Cloughs did not outweigh the potential for harm.

In the application, Mrs Clough had said that the management of the livestock, which also includes her husband’s rare-breed sheep, would be ‘untenable’ if it had to continue remotely, and that she also had security concerns after break-ins at her agricultural buildings.