Plans for the new cafe and bar to be located within Malton’s Yard, at the rear of the Clock Handyman shop at 132 Victoria Road were approved by Scarborough Council on August 16.

An “L” shaped former workshop building along the periphery of the courtyard will be converted into the proposed cafe and bar to serve the home and garden centre during the day and offer food and drinks in the evenings or as a private hire venue.

The conversion will see the removal of domestic garage doors to be replaced with bi-fold doors, the installation of an external door and escape stair to the side as well as an extraction flue for the kitchen.

The hardware store in Scarborough

Information submitted to Scarborough Council by the applicants, Mr Buglass and Mrs Kemp-Buglass, indicates that the venue could have a maximum capacity of up to 200 people while approximately 60 people could use the outdoor seating area.

According to a report prepared by the authority, the cafe and bar will offer the existing hardware store a place for customers to have food and drink whilst visiting during the day and it will remain open to customers during the evening “to offer an additional food and drink establishment within the Victoria Road vicinity or to be hired as a private venue.”

“The proposal is viewed as an opportunity to make use of the redundant workshop building, with a cafe and bar considered a viable town centre use in accordance with policy”, according to the council.

Although the establishment will also have to seek a premises licence from the council, the authority said that a proposal for the cafe and bar’s opening hours to be from 11am – 11pm was “considered reasonable”.

No comments were received from members of the public during the consultation period that closed on May 19.

Both the Highway Authority and the council’s environmental health team suggested setting conditions for approval but neither opposed the plans.

The main shop front to Clock Handyman is also proposed to be altered, with the council suggesting that the proposed lobby entrance is “considered a welcome addition to add visual interest to the existing shop front”.