Historic Yorkshire pub could close as developer plans to convert building into flats and shop

Applicant Trevor Langley, the managing director of a Nottinghamshire-based premium chauffeur service, wants to develop The Wellington pub on Castle Road into four apartments and a ground-floor retail space.

The three-storey building and cellar date back to the 19th Century, however, the site has not operated as a pub after The Wellington closed suddenly in January 2019, alongside a host of other Scarborough venues, and has since remained vacant.

Mr Langley has applied to transform the pub into four two-bedroom flats and a retail space, however, the plans also detail the ambition for two one-bedroom flats on the first floor and two two-bedroom “duplex” apartments with a mezzanine on the second and third floors.

The pub, on Castle Road, has not been in use for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the plans, the applicant wants to completely rework the layout of the building “which is a complex mix of corridors and staircases” after two previously separate properties were joined together. The proposal would also see a new access staircase at the rear of the building installed as well as bin storage facilities for each flat and four parking spaces with electric vehicle capabilities.

During the consultation period, the plans received just one public objection which questioned whether the area was suitable for new accommodation due to the proximity of takeaway food shops.

The objecting neighbour said: “There are many food-related businesses very close by, including Chinese, Indian and pizza takeaways along with two fish and chips shops, all of which create some form of smell. This needs to be taken into consideration.”

The Highway Authority raised no objections to the plans as four new off-street parking spaces would be created at the rear of the building which backs onto James Place, as part of the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers now want to convert the former pub into flats and a retail space.

However, Scarborough Council’s Environmental Health team has raised several concerns with the plans in their current form.

Tim Croot, an Environmental Health Officer, raised issues about noise from the retail space affecting residential properties, odours and smells from nearby restaurants and takeaways, and noise from traffic on a busy main road.

Mr Croot proposed a variety of conditions for the applicant to adhere to, noting that if they declined he would be forced to formally object to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad