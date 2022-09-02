Hot summer is good for Yorkshire lavender, say Woldies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But those growing lavender say the conditions have been very good for their crops.

Danny Hall, the owner of Woldies lavender and nature farm at Wintringham near Malton in North Yorkshire, says the crop is a hardy one which can stand up to summers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Because we are a tourist attraction we have left it quite late to harvest but lavender is very hardy.

"We have harvested in the last week and a half and have distilled the oil which we use in a range of our products.”

He said the lavender flowered earlier than usual because of the hot weather in June.

"We use the oil in a range of cosmetics and other products,” he said.

The range spans soaps, foot balms, shampoo and conditioner and is popular with people who flock to see the fields of lavender.

On the farm they grow lavender and use it in all sorts of ways. It is harvested it to extract our high quality lavender essential oil to make our Wolds Way Lavender Products, dry it to use the seeds in lavender bags or for food and drink such as refreshing teas and lavender scones, and also to grow and sell lavender plants.

Over 20 years the business has also planted thousands of trees, wildflowers, herbs and flowers.

This has created a nature haven. The many varied species of the Yorkshire Wolds have flourished on the farm and in turn they support the growth of the lavender, from pollination to pest control to soil regeneration and much more.