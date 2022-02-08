How to cook perfect Yorkshire puddings every single time using this recipe tip

Our Yorkshire pudding batter recipe tip that will change the way you cook Yorkshire puddings

Well, it's simple: patience. Because if you want to impress your family or guests over for Sunday lunch, the secret is to prep your batter the day before and let it rest in the fridge.

It's a well kept Yorkshire secret. Or it was!

And you don't have to be overly precise about your batter. Feel free to experiment with the consistency - after all, cooking is all about learning whilst enjoying the process.

As a starting point we'd suggest about 200g of good quality plain flour. Get to your local mill if you've one nearby. Two big eggs from your favourite hen - three if they're smaller and a good splash of semi-skimmed milk. Between 250-300mls should get you to the sweet spot. Don't add all that milk at once. Whisk it in steadily until you reach a smooth, pouring consistency.

Rest overnight.

To cook, blast up your oven to 190c and heat a good splash of vegetable oil. Definitely NOT olive oil - it will burn. Once your oil is hot, you're ready for the magic.

Using oven gloves, get your tray on a solid, safe surface and pour in your chilled, rested batter and savour the sizzle.

Keep an eye on them, but for smaller Yorkies aim for around 20 mins. For bigger ones, closer to 30.