On the Transpennine Real Ale Trail, visitors take the train from Yorkshire to Lancashire - or vice versa - and stop at a selection of outstanding real ale pubs along the route.

The trail can be started at either Batley or Stalybridge, and all pubs included are either inside the train stations on the line, or within easy walking distance.

If a day of supping real ale in traditional railway pubs, punctuated by stints gliding through Yorkshire’s glorious scenery sounds good to you - here are the route details.

Buffet Bar - Stalybridge

Buffet Bar is the first pub on the trail. You’ll find it on Platform 4 of Stalybridge Railway Station.

A traditional Victorian station buffet, this pub serves up eight changing real ales, as well as ciders and other beers.

One of few remaining of its kind, it features a large original marble-topped bar dating back to 1885 and is decked out with train memorabilia.

The Buffet Bar, Platform 4, Stalybridge Railway Station, Rassbottom Street, Stalybridge, SK15 1RF.

The Railway Inn - Greenfield

The second stop on your real ale rail journey takes place at The Railway Inn - a traditional ale house that has been licensed to sell alcohol for over 150 years and is opposite Greenfield Railway Station.

Boasting stunning views of Chew Valley and a large beer garden, the pub is an especially good place to stop if you’re hitting the trail on a warm day.

The Railway Inn, 11 Shaw Hall Bank Road, Greenfield, Oldham, OL3 7JZ.

The Riverhead Brewery Tap - Marsden

Next up is The Riverhead Brewery Tap - a pub with its own microbrewery downstairs and ten real ale hand pumps - all of which pour ales brewed onsite.

The pub is only a five minute walk from the train station. Inside, the pub is decorated with traditional dark wood furniture and features a classic wooden bar.

The Riverhead Brewery Tap, 2 Peel Street, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6BR.

The Commercial - Slaithwaite

Head to the centre of the village to find the Commercial - the next pub on your adventure.

The pub has a large wooden bar that offers local brews such as Empire Ales.

This establishment is also great opportunity to try some new beers from further afield- it has a selection of bottled beer, cider and guest beers from micro breweries across the country.

The Commercial, 1 Carr Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, HD7 5AN.

Kings Head - Huddersfield

Kings Head is located in the East Wing of Huddersfield Railway Station. A Grade II listed building, the station was constructed in 1850 and is an impressive example of neo-classical architecture.

The pub stocks real ales from independent micro breweries and has ten beers, including six regionally brewed ales, that change regularly.

Kings Head, 18 St George's Square, Huddersfield, HD1 1JF.

The Navigation Tavern - Mirfield

The Navigation Tavern is the next stop on the trail and is only a short walk from Mirfield Train Station.

Boasting a large beer garden with a decked outdoor seating area, the pub has an outdoor bar and is a great place to stop on a hot summer day.

The pub has been owned by the same family for 20 years and offers a selection of local ales including Theakstons, John Smith’s, and changing guest ales.

The Navigation Tavern, 6 Station Road, Mirfield, West Yorkshire, WF14 8NL.

West Riding Refreshment Rooms - Dewsbury

West Riding Refreshment Rooms, which marks the penultimate stop of the trail, is in the original waiting rooms of Dewsbury Train Station, which was built in 1848.

The pub boasts eight real ale hand pumps and is furnished traditionally inside, featuring a dark wooden bar and train memorabilia.

West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Dewsbury Railway Station, Station Buildings, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 1HF.

Cellar Bar - Batley

Cellar Bar is the final stop on the ale trail and is across the road from Batley Train Station. If starting the trail westbound from Batley to Stalybridge, this bar’s all day breakfast makes it a very pleasant first stop.

The pub has three permanent ales including Barnsley Bitter, Saltaire Blonde, and Bombardier, which are served over a rustic brick bar.