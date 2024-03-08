How you can pick up one of our wines of the week for less with a Tesco Clubcard

Christine Austin’s top wines this week

Patricius Tokaji Dry Furmint 2021, Hungary, 13.5%, Waitrose, down from £10.99 to £9.49 until March 19: Tokaji isn’t always sweet. This dry version has fresh lemon notes, a touch of peach and ripe quince followed by minerally crunch on the finish. If you normally drink Chablis, try this.

Errazuriz Aconcagua Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Chile, 13.5%, Booths, down from £14 to £10.50 until Tuesday: Zippy, crisp, gooseberry and lime-edged flavours from the cool, coastal part of Aconcagua. Refreshing on its own or with fish.

Montepulciano

​Zana Pinot Noir 2022, Romania, 12.5%, Sainsbury’s, down from £8.25 to £7 until Tuesday: A full-flavoured Pinot with black cherry, raspberry and cinnamon spice, from the best winery in Romania.

Viñalba Patagonia Reserve Malbec 2022, Argentina, 14.5%, Tesco, down from £15 to £13 until March 25 (Clubcard holders only): Lots of chunky damson and raspberry fruit with soft, supple tannins. Perfect with casseroles or buy now and wait for the first barbie of the season.

Mother’s Day

It is Mother’s Day tomorrow (Mar 10) and while you might think that a bunch of daffodils will be enough to mark the occasion, a glass of champagne will certainly encourage an even better standard of Sunday lunch.

You could head to Tesco and pick up a bottle of their own-label Finest Premier Cru Champagne Rosé at £25. This is made by the best co-operative in the region, and it packs delicious strawberry fruit and gentle, rolling bubbles.

Or you can push the boat out and give her a bottle of Bollinger Rosé (Bon Coeur, £49) which is really on song right now. It has deep summer-berry fruit with a zing of freshness that gives balance and style. Although this may seem expensive, the Bon Coeur price is a real bargain and beats the supermarkets. Regard this as an investment in lunches, ironing and gardening for the next 52 weeks and it becomes a bargain.

It is all Greek

On Thursday 21 March, wine merchant Roberts and Speight will host winemaker and export manager Effe Kaillinikidou from Lyrarkis winery in Greece.

There will be nine wines to taste alongside tapas. Tickets cost £25 per person and the tasting will be held at Beverley Cricket Club, Recreation Park Lane, Beverley starting at 7.30 pm. Ring 01482870717 to book your place.

Stay in wine country

Whenever I am out and about, I am always looking for places to stay that are off the beaten track. When visiting Montepulciano to taste the new vintages, I called in at the delightful property Dei (www.cantinedei.it) close to Montepulciano, that produces Vino Nobile di Montepulciano.

