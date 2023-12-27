Issho, Leeds: Japanese restaurant at Victoria Gate featured in the Michelin Guide closes permanently
Issho opened in the Victoria Gate development in 2017, and was one of the shopping centre's flagship sites, with a rooftop terrace. It earned a mention in the Michelin Guide soon after its arrival in the city.
A brief statement on the booking section of Issho’s website confirms that the sushi restaurant has now closed permanently.
Its owners, D&D London, also run the Angelica and Crafthouse bars at Trinity Leeds. Issho was their first foray into Japanese cuisine.
The news comes almost exactly a year after D&D’s fourth Leeds brand, New York-themed bar and grill East 59th, closed, having opened in the penthouse unit at Victoria Gate soon after Issho.
In a statement released in January 2023, the owners blamed ‘economic challenges’ including spiralling costs and an unstable labour market for the closure.