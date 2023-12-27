A high-end Japanese restaurant in Leeds has announced that it will not re-open after the Christmas period.

Issho opened in the Victoria Gate development in 2017, and was one of the shopping centre's flagship sites, with a rooftop terrace. It earned a mention in the Michelin Guide soon after its arrival in the city.

A brief statement on the booking section of Issho’s website confirms that the sushi restaurant has now closed permanently.

Its owners, D&D London, also run the Angelica and Crafthouse bars at Trinity Leeds. Issho was their first foray into Japanese cuisine.

The news comes almost exactly a year after D&D’s fourth Leeds brand, New York-themed bar and grill East 59th, closed, having opened in the penthouse unit at Victoria Gate soon after Issho.