Issho, Leeds: Japanese restaurant at Victoria Gate featured in the Michelin Guide closes permanently

A high-end Japanese restaurant in Leeds has announced that it will not re-open after the Christmas period.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT

Issho opened in the Victoria Gate development in 2017, and was one of the shopping centre's flagship sites, with a rooftop terrace. It earned a mention in the Michelin Guide soon after its arrival in the city.

A brief statement on the booking section of Issho’s website confirms that the sushi restaurant has now closed permanently.

Its owners, D&D London, also run the Angelica and Crafthouse bars at Trinity Leeds. Issho was their first foray into Japanese cuisine.

Issho opened in 2017

The news comes almost exactly a year after D&D’s fourth Leeds brand, New York-themed bar and grill East 59th, closed, having opened in the penthouse unit at Victoria Gate soon after Issho.

In a statement released in January 2023, the owners blamed ‘economic challenges’ including spiralling costs and an unstable labour market for the closure.

