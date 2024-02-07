Jake Jones: Forge chef at Yorkshire restaurant awarded Michelin Guide Young Chef Award
Although over two dozen restaurants were awarded a new star at the 2024 Michelin Guide ceremony several special awards were also given out.
One of these was the Young Chef Award, which went to the Forge, part of the Middleton estate in Middleton Tyas, head chef, Jake Jones.
The 32-year-old chef who was raised in York, and was given the award as Michelin Inspectors identified him as a “chef to watch, who has successfully made his restaurant his own”.
He said: “At Forge, he has shown great skill in leading a team who craft interesting, original dishes with a sustainable ethos.”
Jake told The Yorkshire Post winning the Young Chef Awards is a “dream come true”
"I’m thrilled to win such an amazing award,” he added, “I’m overjoyed to receive Michelin’s Young Chef of the Year award within a year of opening Forge.
"I’ve worked closely with the estate owner, James, and general manager, Glen, to develop the Forge experience. I’d like to thank them and the kitchen, front of house, and gardening teams who have helped make this possible.”
The head chef started at Middleton Lodge, where Forge is located, in 2021, but his journey into the food industry started when he was a child.
Influenced by his father and uncle, who were both chefs, Jake said he became drawn to “farm-to-table” restaurants.
He said: “My journey as a chef started at such a young age. I grew up watching them [his father and uncle] cook, which has had a huge influence on my career.
"When I began cooking and started working as a chef, I really enjoyed working with the landscape. I was always drawn to farm-to-table restaurants. Getting to work with some of the best restaurants in the region that had this ethos was an essential part of my career.”
Jake explained that he was drawn to Forge for the company’s “estate-to-plate” ethos which matches with his own commitment to sustainability.
Forge also took home a Michelin Green Star – these awards highlight the restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.
Jake's tasting menus are influenced by seasonal produce from the 200-acre landscape and the two-acre kitchen garden and produce sourced either on-site or through strong relationships with local suppliers who share an eco-conscious ethos.
Estate owner, James Allison, added: “The team and I are so proud of Jake for receiving such a milestone achievement within a year of opening Forge. To be celebrating this, and the Michelin Green Star is amazing, we’re delighted”.
