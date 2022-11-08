Luke and Joseph Grayson’s eatery on Ecclesall Road was praised for its ‘bold cooking’ by Guardian food critic Jay Rayner in a January 2022 review, but just six months later had closed as they were unable to reach an agreement with their landlords for the renewal of their initial five-year lease.

The Graysons have now confirmed on Facebook that they are taking over the former Milestone gastropub site in Kelham Island – which played an iconic role in the trendy district’s gastronomic history.

When it opened in 2006, The Milestone was one of the few dining destinations in the formerly rundown industrial area, but won inclusion in the Michelin Guide and became known for the chefs rearing their own pigs. The owners, Milestone Group, expanded to run Craft and Dough and the bar Inc in Kelham Island, and more recently street food hall Cutlery Works. The pub closed and was put up for sale in 2020.

Inside the old Juke + Loe on Ecclesall Road

Juke + Loe said: “ A little update. We will be open in two weeks’ time! So reservations will be available very soon. We can't wait to welcome you guys into our new home at The Milestone very very soon.”