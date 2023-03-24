King Charles and Queen Camilla to open top Yorkshire chef Andrew Pern's new York Minster Refectory restaurant

Top Yorkshire chef Andrew Pern has been stunned to hear that the King and Queen Consort are to officially open his latest hospitality venture.

Pern, who also owns Michelin-starred The Star Inn at Harome, is one of the partners in York Minster Refectory, a new restaurant and events space in the former Minster School buildings.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are already due to visit York for the Royal Maundy Service on April 6 – the first time it has been held at York Minster since 2012 – and will unveil the restaurant as part of their engagements.

The King’s main duty will be to distribute Maundy money to people chosen to receive it as a thanks for their Christian service and duty. They are selected from Church of England dioceses around the country.

The former Minster School buildings that will become the new Refectory restaurant

The Refectory’s lead partner Mike Green said: “It is an absolutely unbelievable honour to have the King and the Queen Consort here to open the York Minster Refectory.

“When we realised Their Majesties were visiting, we just knew that we had to pull out all the stops to make it happen and to ensure that we had the restaurant and our

grounds ready.”

Pern added:”Mike and I are passionate supporters of the Royal Family and having the York Minster Refectory opened by this will undoubtedly go down as one of the highlights of my career.”

The brasserie occupies buildings in Minster Yard directly opposite the Minster which were vacated by the prep school in 2020, and will offer daytime and evening dining as well as function rooms.