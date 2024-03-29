These days, though, in the wake of the craft ale renaissance, it’s become quite popular – and not just among blokes of a certain age.

Many breweries have cottoned onto this by setting up their own adjoining taprooms so the journey from barrel to pint glass is, quite literally, just a stone’s throw away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkstall Brewery’s Taproom & Kitchen, next door to ITV’s studios on Kirkstall Road, has turned this into a fine art, tempting punters with the offer of a pizza and a pint in a traditional pub setting.

Kirkstall Taproom and Kitchen, in Leeds

There’s a satisfying quirkiness about the place, and the chandeliers, shabby-chic furniture and vintage ale and stout signs dotted around the walls give the impression of somewhere that’s been around for donkey’s years, even though the taproom only opened in 2020.

As you might expect, Kirkstall Brewery beers feature heavily including the sumptuous Three Swords, a cracking IPA (Virtuous), and a deep and delicious porter (Black Band), as well as the ever-reliable Leeds Pale Ale (which is now brewed at Kirkstall).

There’s a short but decent-looking wine list, some good value cocktails (all priced £8) and an impressive choice of low, or non-alcoholic drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t vouch for the aforementioned stone baked pizzas but they certainly look and smell delicious and, judging by the reaction of those tucking into them, taste just as good.

There’s also an outside seating area billed enthusiastically as a “sunny terrace” which is pleasant, if perhaps not quite as grand as it might sound. But I quibble.

When you have two of the nation’s favourite things – good beer and pizza – on offer in the same spot, what’s not to like?​​​

Kirkstall Brewery Taproom, Kirkstall Road, Leeds. LS3 1HJ. Tel: 0113 898 0280. (kirkstallbrewerytap.co.uk)

​​​​

Welcome 4/5

Food 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5